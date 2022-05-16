Upcoming Series Preview: May 17th - May 22nd

May 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge return home for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night at 7:05PM. The Surge (19-12) have won five consecutive series, winning three of five in Springdale.

THE DIVISION: The Surge are in first place, a half-game ahead of Tulsa.

NEED FOR SPEED- Wichita is 54 for 63 in stolen base attempts this season, leading the Texas League. Wichita has stolen a base in 26 of the 31 games. Austin Martin is second in the league with 17 bags and DeShawn Keirsey is 5th in in the league with ten stolen bags. The Wind Surge are 24 for 25 in stolen bases against the NW Arkansas Naturals this season.

WALK THIS WAY- Edouard Julien walked ten times in the five game series at NW Arkansas. Julien leads the team with 22 walks and is 8th in the league.

SHUT IT DOWN - Austin Schulfer earned his league leading sixth save Saturday night, pitching two shutout innings.Prior to this season, Schulfer had not had a save since 2019 while pitching with Cedar Rapids.

GOING STREAKING - Andrew Bechtold extended his hit streak to seven consecutive games. Michael Helman has a hit in seven consecutive games, he is batting .350 (8x22) with a HR and a 2RBI....

SPENCER - Spencer Steer was named Minnesota Twins organization hitter of the week for the second time this season, going 6-for-27 with one double, three home runs, seven RBI, three walks, a .313 on-base percentage and a .905 OPS...

TWINS ORGANIZATION LEADERS - Matt Wallner and Spencer Steer are tied for the organizational lead in home runs with six. Steer is second in the organization with 25 RBI, Wallner 22 RBI is fourth.... Steer is second in organization with 36 hits and leads with 11 doubles.

PITCHING - The Wind Surge are second with a 4.34 team ERA. The team is second in the league with 288 punchouts. The bullpen ERA of 4.05 is second best in the league...

ROAD WARRIORS - The Wind Surge have the league's best road record at 12-5 and have won 12 of their last 15 road games.

OPENING STATEMENTS- The Wind Surge are 16-1 when scoring the game's first run, and 3-11 when the opponent scores the opening run.

CANTERINO- Matt Canterino dealt four more shutout innings Thursday night and has not allowed a run in his last five starts, spanning 17 innings. He has a 1.31 ERA but has not pitched enough innings to qualify.

MAKE UP GAME - Wind Surge and Drillers will make up the May 3rd rain out on June 15th as part of a DH. doubleheader in Tulsa. Wichita will be the home team in the make-up game, which is game two of DH.

ABOUT SPRINGFIELD - The Cardinals are affiliated with the St Louis Cardinals. The roster features six players ranked in the MLB Top 30 Prospects including the number one prospect Jordan Walker. The 20 year-old Walker is the youngest player in the league.

Springfield is 14-19, spilt their recent series at home against Amarillo. The club is 8th in the league in hitting, fourth in pitching and last in fielding. Moises Gomez leads the league in home runs, tied for league win RBI and seventh in hitting.

PROBABLE WIND SURGE STARTING PITCHERS

Tuesday, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 4.02) @ WCH RHP Matt Canterino (0-1, 1.31)

Wednesday, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 5.64) @ WCH RHP Louie Varland (4-1, 3.69)

Thursday, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (2-3, 4.70) @ WCH RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 2.20)

Friday, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Dalton Roach (2-2, 5.26) @ WCH RHP Blayne Enlow (0-0, 4.91)

Saturday, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (1-4, 7.58) @ WCH RHP Casey Legumina (0-1, 11.57)

Sunday, 1:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 4.02) @ WCH TBA

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -

Tuesday - 7:05 Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office | Presented By Dillons & 105.3 The Buzz. Fans can also enjoy two for one Honeysuckle White Turkey Burgers and Kona Ice.

Wednesday -7:05 $5 off Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased at the Wind Surge Box Office. | Presented By Davis-Moore & 102.1 The Bull

Thursday - 7:05 Turbo Tubs Game - Enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas and 16 oz Twisted Tea, Mango Cart, Summer Shandy, Truly Strawberry Lemonade, Modelo, Corona Extra, and Corona Premier every Thursday | Presented By Corona

Friday - 7:05 Fiesta de Tumba Vacas Game - Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge home game for post-game fireworks. Presented By KEYN 103.7 & Power 93.5.

Saturday - 6:05 Bring the family out for Princess and Pirates night! Show some spirit and come dressed as a princess or pirate. Plus, don't forget to snap a few photos with your favorite princesses and stop by to see our free balloon artists courtesy of Twisted by Chris Conner and face painters courtesy of Just Face It.

Sunday - 1:05 Military Appreciation Day -- Active and retired military members can get $5 off field box tickets when they show their military ID or DD-214 at the box office! The Wind Surge will take the field in specialty Military jerseys and will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting Friends of McConnell. There will also be a pre-game color guard and an in-game recognition. | Presented By Dillons Bring the kiddos early for the opportunity to play catch on the field before the game! Stay after the game where kiddos ages 3-12 get to run the bases! | Presented By Sonic

Listen to all Wind Surge Games on ESPN-Wichita 92.3 FM

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.