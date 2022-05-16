Garver Expected to Rehab in Frisco Tuesday

May 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Tuesday when the RoughRiders take on the Corpus Christi Hooks at 11:05 a.m.

Garver came over to the Rangers in a trade on March 12th, 2022 from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a pair of former RoughRiders, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Ronny Henriquez.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico native was selected by the Twins out of the University of New Mexico in the ninth round of the 2013 Draft and played for parts of five seasons with Minnesota. The highlight of his career was taking home the Silver Slugger in 2019 for the catcher position, batting .273/.365/.630 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Garver was placed on the Injured List on May 9th with a right forearm flexor muscle strain and is hitting .205/.292/.346 over his 22 games this season.

Garver is the first rehabber for the RoughRiders in 2022.

The RoughRiders and Hooks will do battle on Tuesday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. for the first game of the six-game series from Riders Field.

Tuesday is an Education Day presented by Olsson and a Silver Slugger Tuesday, where fans 65+ can receive a $10 ticket by showing their ID at the Riders Box Office.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.