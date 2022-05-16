High School Baseball Playoffs Return to Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Whataburger Field will play host to three high school baseball regional quarterfinal matchups this week with a potential for a fourth game, if necessary, starting on Thursday, May 19.

Thursday's games feature Santa Gertrudis Academy vs London at 4:30 PM, with London in the third base dugout. Gates open at 3:30 PM. Following that game, the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks will square off against Veterans Memorial Eagles with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 PM. The Eagles will occupy the third base dugout. Fans who purchase tickets will reserve their seat for that specific game only.

The Needville Blue Jays take on the Sinton Pirates Saturday, May 21. First pitch is at 4:00 PM with gates opening at 3:00 PM. Sinton will utilize the third base dugout. If necessary, game three will immediately follow.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office or online via the links below. Tickets may also be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office in advance and day of game.

Pricing begins at $10 for Reserved seating, $12 for Field Reserved and $14 for Premium Reserved. Current students and staff from each respective school can receive a $2 discount on one (1) ticket only per person with valid school ID. Parking at Whataburger Field is $5.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Santa Gertrudis Academy vs London | 4:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Sharyland Pioneer vs Veterans Memorial | 8:00 PM | BUY TICKETS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Needville vs Sinton | 4:00 PM | BUY TICKETS

Needville vs Sinton (Game 3)*

*If necessary. Needville vs Sinton game three will immediately follow game two. Tickets from game two will grant access for game three.

