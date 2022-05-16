Redmond Named Texas League Player of the Week

Springfield, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals 1B Chandler Redmond has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for May 9-15. It marks the third time already this season that a Cardinal has won the weekly award, with OF Moises Gomez claiming it in consecutive weeks for April 11-17 and April 18-24.

Redmond was a force at the plate this past week, hitting .450 (9x20) with a league-best three home runs and nine RBIs while pacing the circuit with a .950 slugging percentage and tallying a 1.405 OPS. The 25 year old hit safely in all five games he played against Amarillo on the week, homering in back-to-back contests on Saturday and Sunday.

The native of Middletown, MD is batting .275 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and five doubles through the first 25 games of his first full season of Double-A this year. Redmond was drafted by St. Louis in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Gardner-Webb University.

Two Giveaways, Country Music Fireworks, Thirsty Thursday and more from May 31 - June 5

The Cardinals are back in town for a fun-filled six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers from Tuesday, May 31 - Sunday, June 5, featuring

-Tuesday, May 31, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Wednesday, June 1, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday when all dogs are welcome to bring their owners to the game. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Thursday, June 2, 7:05pm - Henry's Towing Cardinals Keychain Giveaway (2,000) and Thirsty Thursday with drink specials for fans 21+ on all adult beverages all game. Gates open at 6:05pm.

-Friday, June 3, 7:05pm - Country Music Fireworks after the game. Gates open at 6:05pm.

-Saturday, June 4, 6:35pm - Central Bank of the Ozarks Heather Performance Trucker Cap Giveaway (2,000). Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Sunday, June 5, 5:35pm - Purina Bark in the Park with all dogs welcome, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 4:35pm.

Back for 2022 is the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

