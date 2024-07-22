Upcoming Promos 7/26-8/1

July 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







We've got a fun filled six-game homestand headed your way! Check out all of the activities and fun we have planned for your entire family!

Friday July 26 - Cancer Awareness Night

Fireworks Night, presented by Potomac Dental

Jersey Auction - proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society

Saturday July 27 - Christmas in July

Ornament Giveaway presented by Manitowoc

Sunday July 28 - Hershey Park Night

Hershey Park Ticket Voucher giveaway, for kids 12 & under

Tuesday July 30 - Baseball Bingo and Silver Slugger Tuesday, pres. by Homewood at Williamsport

Wednesday July 31 - Camp Day - Bring your summer camp to the park - group tickets are still available and may be purchased by contacting [email protected]

Thursday August 1 - Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday ($3 16 oz domestic drafts, $5 16 oz imports and craft drafts)

