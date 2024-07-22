Ducks to Host Inaugural Chicken Nugget Eating Championship

July 22, 2024

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with Wendy's and Major League Eating, have announced the first-ever Chicken Nugget Eating Championship will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks on Friday, July 26.

"We are honored to host this inaugural event at our ballpark," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "It's a thrill to host some of the biggest names in competitive eating, and we're all looking forward to watching them chow down."

Top-ranked competitive eaters are slated to compete in the event, which will take place at 5:35 p.m. on July 26 prior to the Ducks game against the Lancaster Stormers. Ballpark gates will open early for all fans that day at 5:15. Eaters will have eight minutes to eat as many Wendy's Chicken Nuggets as possible. In addition to a new World Record and the champion title, a prize purse of $10,000 is at stake.

Competitors include #2-ranked Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago, IL; #3-ranked Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA; #4-ranked James Webb from Little El, TX; #5-ranked Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL; #6-ranked Nick Wehry of Tampa, FL, and more. Bertoletti and Sudo claimed Mustard Belt victories at this summer's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th, consuming 58 and 51 hot dogs and buns, respectively, in 10 minutes.

Competitors seek to eclipse Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas' Chicken Nugget Eating World Record of 80 nuggets in five minutes. While her feat has remained undefeated for over a decade, Major League Eaters have set more than half a dozen World Records in 2024.

"Wendy's serves the best chicken nuggets in the game made with all white meat, the ideal addition to Major League Eating's 2024 slate of sanctioned competitions," said MLE emcee George Shea. "Some of our boldest and fiercest competitors will be in attendance in hopes of topping the current World Record."

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

