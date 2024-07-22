Ducks Alum Promoted to Major Leagues

July 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber, who began the 2024 season with the Long Island Ducks, was called up to the Major Leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, July 21.

"We are excited to see Tyler return to the Major Leagues," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He did an exceptional job for us earlier this year and is very deserving of this opportunity."

Zuber appeared in six games for the Ducks this season and compiled a 1.58 ERA, conceding just one run in five and two-thirds innings of work. The 29-year-old gave up just five hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters and recording two saves. He struck out at least one batter in each of his six appearances and held opponents to a .238 batting average.

The Arkansas native returns to The Show after having previously spent two seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals (2020-21). He made 54 relief appearances, going 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched. Earlier this year, the Arizona resident made seven appearances with the Cleveland Guardians during spring training.

Zuber becomes the first player on the 2024 Ducks roster to return to the MLB level. Five others have had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations this season: outfielder Tyler Dearden (Minnesota Twins); infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins); right-handed pitchers Matt Seelinger (Detroit Tigers), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs).

