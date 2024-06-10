Upcoming Promos 6/11 - 6/16

June 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars return home to take on the Lancaster Stormers and Long Island Ducks this week at Meritus Park. We've got a fun filled schedule of activities for the family this week, so make sure you check out our upcoming promos and don't miss out!

Tuesday - Baseball Bingo for all fans. If you win, head to guest services to pick your prize! Prizes have included t-shirts, past giveaway items, pins, ticket vouchers and more! It's also Homewood Silver Slugger Tuesday!

Wednesday - Hearty Pet Double Dog Day. Bring your dogs to the park, no special ticket required! You can also enjoy two for one hot dogs all game long!

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Central City Liquors. $3 16 oz domestic drafts, $5 16 oz craft and import drafts!

Friday - Star Wars night! We're having a costume contest so make sure you come out in your best Star Wars attire! It's also a fireworks Friday, presented by local episcopal churches!

Saturday - Scout Night. Enjoy a free pennant giveaway for the first 1000 kids 14 & under, presented by Nuts For You Roasters. Scouts have the option for a sleepover and movie at the park.

Sunday - Dairy Appreciation Day, with an outfield petting zoo. Bucket hat giveaway presented by Meritus Health (first 1500, 15 & over). Sunday Funday activities, including autographs, kids run the bases, catch on the field.

