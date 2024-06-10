Nationals Purchase Solesky's Contract

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Flying Boxcars pitcher Chase Solesky has had his contract purchased by the Washington Nationals.

Coming off of two stellar performances vs. Southern Maryland, Chase Solesky has started to find his groove in Hagerstown, pitching a combined 13 innings over his last two starts, striking out 11 and giving up just one earned run in each game.

Solesky has posted a 3-4 record as a starter with the Boxcars and has had no shortage of impact performances, including when he struck out a season-high 7 batters vs. Staten Island in just 4.1 innings pitched on May 18th. He posted a season ERA of 5.67, and was on a three game win streak as a starter to close out his time with the Flying Boxcars.

Not only did Solesky become a key part to Mark Mason's pitching staff, but he also quickly became a fan favorite, making appearances at community events and catching first pitches for the Boxcars throughout the season.

It is the second contract to be purchased from the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars' organization, and first by an MLB side, after Magneuris Sierra had his contract purchased by a Mexican League side in May.

