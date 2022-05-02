Upcoming Homestand Series Preview

May 2, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge return home for a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night at 7:05PM. The Surge (13-8) have won five consecutive games, winning five of six in Little Rock. The Surge has won three consecutive series and is tied with Tulsa for first place.

PROPELLER SERIES - The Propeller Series continues this week, Tulsa leads this season series 3-0, sweeping the opening weekend series. The trophy/series was proposed by Coors Light to bring more meaning to the games between the two teams that are separated by just 176 miles. The cities of Wichita and Tulsa have both played important roles in the aviation industry, making the Propeller Trophy a proper reward. The Drillers and Wind Surge played a total of 30 games last season with the Propeller Trophy going to the team and city with the most wins. The series ended 15-15 tie, and the Wind Surge won the tie-breaker by winning the final game. The teams play each other 24 times this season with 18 games played at Riverfront.

THE BROTHERS - The probable pitching match-up for Tuesday's game and Sunday's game are the Varland Brothers. The pair pitched against each other on opening night, but Louie was a relief pitcher. The Minnesota natives were teammates in high school and college. The Wind Surge starter Louie Varland is eighth in the league with a 3.05 ERA and is 2-1 on the season. Tulsa's Gus Varland is 0-2 with a 5.17 ERA.

WALLNER - Matt Wallner hit a pair of monster home runs Saturday for the first multi-home run game for Wichita this season, tenth overall in Surge history. Wallner had two multi-homer games last year with Cedar Rapids and five in his three years at Southern Miss. He had seven hits in 18 at-bats last week, batting .389 with 3 HR, 5R, 5RBI, and 5 walks, and was named the Minnesota Twins Minor League Hitter of the Week.

DEUCES WILD - #2 Spencer Steer leads the league with 10 doubles, second in the league with 12 extra-base hits, and eighth in the TL with 26 hits.

NEED FOR SPEED- Wichita is 35 for 42 in stolen base attempts this season, first in the Texas League. Austin Martin is second in the league with 11 bags, Dashawn Keirsey 7 stolen bases is 9th in the league. The Surge have played 21 games this season with 35 bases, it took 43 games last season to steal 35 bases.

PITCHING - The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with a 4.12 team ERA through 21 games. The team is second in the league with 207 punchouts.

THE RELIEF - The Surge bullpen has allowed one run in their last 23 1/3 innings pitched. Evan Sisk has not allowed a run in 7 appearances, 10.1 innings, Austin Schulfer no runs in seven games, 11.1 innings, Alex Scherff one earned run in 7.2 innings and Tyler Viza, one run in 15.1 innings pitched.

CHARGE IT- Tyler Viza leads the league with four wins and has 25 strikeouts in 15.1 innings, fourth in TL. He leads the league with a 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Argenis Angulo is fourth in the league 15.1.

LEADER OF THE PACK- Simeon Woods Richardson has allowed one unearned run this season in 21.2 innings pitched. He leads the Texas League with a 0.00 ERA, first in WHIP and first with a .101 batting average against. He is second in the league with a 21 2/3 innings pitched.

GETTING ON BASE - Austin Martin has reached base in 19 in row and Dennis Ortega has reached 15 consecutive games. The longest on base streak last season was BJ Boyd, 25 games.

WICHITA TO THE MLB - Jose Miranda was added to the Minnesota Twins on Monday. He is the fifth Wind Surge player to make the Major Leagues. Gilberto Celestino, Jovani Moran last season and this season Josh Winder, Cole Sands and Miranda. Winder made his first major league start on Sunday and pitched six shutout innings and earned his first MLB win.

THE ROSTER - The Wind Surge added a pair of pitchers from Cedar Rapids today. Osiris German is a 23-year-old reliever that appeared in six games this season with the Kernels and have five saves with a 1.17 ERA and ten strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Casey Legumina was an 8th round pick from Gonzaga in 2019 and has started three games this season and is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA. The Twins assigned pitcher Zach Featherstone to developmental roster and released pitcher Brandon Lawson.

ABOUT TULSA - The Drillers are affiliated with the LA Dodgers. The roster features ten players ranked in the MLB Top 30 Prospects in the Dodgers organization and the team has 19 returning players from the 2021 club.

Tulsa is 13-8 leads the league with 31 home runs as a team and are fourth in the league batting .248. The Drillers also have the leagues best road record of 7-2. Wichita has a road record of 9-3 this season.

PROBABLE WIND SURGE STARTING PITCHERS

Tuesday - RH Louie Varland vs Tulsa RH Gus Varland

Wednesday - Matt Canterino vs Tulsa RH Clayton Beeter

Thursday- RH Simeon Woods Richardson vs LH John Rooney

Friday - RH Chris Vallimont vs TBA

Saturday - TBA vs TBA

Sunday - RH Louie Varland vs RH Gus Varland

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS -

Tuesday - 7:05 Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office | Presented By Dillons & 105.3 The Buzz. Fans can also enjoy two for one Honeysuckle White Turkey Burgers and Kona Ice.

Wednesday -7:05 $5 off Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased at the Wind Surge Box Office. | Presented By Davis-Moore & 102.1 The Bull

Thursday - 7:05 Fiesta de Tumba Vacas. Enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas and 16 oz Twisted Tea, Summer Shandy, Strawberry Lemonade Truly, Modelo, Corona Extra, and Corona Premier every Thursday | Presented By Corona

Friday - 7:05 Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge home game for post-game fireworks. It's also Kids Takeover Night presented by Mel Hambelton Ford.

Saturday - 6:05 The first 2000 adults and 500 kids will receive a giveaway jersey presented by Total Cleaning Solutions.

Sunday - 1:05 Celebrate mom this Sunday at the ballpark. Bring the kiddos early for the opportunity to play catch on the field before the game! Stay after the game where kiddos ages 3-12 get to run the bases! | Presented By Sonic

Listen to all Wind Surge Games on ESPN-Wichita 92.3 FM

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.