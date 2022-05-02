Hooks Home Tuesday, Rodeo Weekend Ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI - The six-game homestand at Whataburger Field runs Tuesday, May 3 thru Sunday, May 8 as your Double-A Astros take on the San Antonio Missions, farm club of the San Diego Padres. Daily discounts, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and a weekend packed with giveaways fill out the lineup card.

Join the Hooks as they ride into Rodeo Weekend wearing special-edition uniforms. The Budweiser Clydesdales will take a pregame tour around the ballpark on Friday, May 6, with mutton busting setting the stage for postgame fireworks. Please note the special 3:05 start time Saturday, allowing fans to enjoy the Buc Day's Illuminated Night Parade. Whataburger Field sits along the parade route.

A ticket from the May 3-8 Hooks homestand can be redeemed for a FREE Buc Days single-day, gate-entry ticket, providing access to the Stripes Carnival, Treasure Island, Buckin' Marlin Stage, BBQ on the Bay, and other non-Arena attractions.

The rodeo jerseys worn by the Hooks this weekend can be bid on at cchooks.com. The jersey auction runs Thursday to Sunday.

A limited collection of Hooks rodeo merchandise is available at the ballpark and cchooks.com/shop.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle beneficiary. Canned-food donations will be accepted on the concourse throughout the homestand.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, May 3 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night, with postgame Senior Stroll around the diamond

+ WellMed Baseball Bingo

+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 4 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

+ Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 5 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Backstop Grill and Valero Champions Corner, and $1 16-oz sodas

+ Bark at the Park: Cheer on the Hooks with your furry friend from our designated dog day areas: outfield berms, Section 110 & Section 128. _Please note, one dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket. Proof of rabies vaccination required. Dogs are not allowed near food and beverage areas.

_+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, May 6 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Cowboy Hat, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

+ Budweiser Clydesdales take a pregame tour around the ballpark

+ Postgame Mutton Busting!!!

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, May 7 vs. San Antonio Missions: 3:05 PM (gates open at 1:35)

+ Special 3:05 start time

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Rodeo Jersey, presented by CITGO

+ Stick around postgame to enjoy Buc Day's Illuminated Night Parade

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

+ Moms receive a Hooks Ponytail Hat, courtesy of Driscoll Health Plan

+ Whataburger Youth Sports Day with little league parade at 12:20

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Mrs Baird's Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

What's On Deck May 3-8

