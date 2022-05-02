Michael Massey Named Texas League Player of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' second baseman Michael Massey was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance the week of April 25th through May 1st. Massey is the first Naturals player to claim a weekly award in 2022, after a club-record 10 Naturals players claimed weekly awards in 2021.

The native of Palos, Illinois hit .417 (10-for-28) across six games during his award-winning week, with a league-best 19 total bases and nine runs batted in, while tied for the Texas League lead with 10 hits. Massey's 1.221 OPS ranked third among players with at least 20 at-bats, while his .417 average tied for second among that same group. Massey connected on a pair of home runs in the Naturals' home series against Amarillo, while also doubling three times, with hits in five of the week's six games, including three multi-hit performances.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 4th Round of the 2019 Draft out of the University of Illinois, Massey is slashing .298/.333/.560 (25-for-84) through 20 games for the Naturals. The second baseman currently leads the team with five home runs and 20 runs batted in, as well as with 25 hits, 12 extra-base hits, 47 total bases, all of which rank among the Texas League leaders.

It is the 40th time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the Player of the Week award, the last being when Seuly Matias was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week on September 19th, the final week of the 2021 regular season. Massey is just the second player to be named the Texas League Player of the Week in 2022, after Springfield's Moises Gomez claimed the award each of the last two weeks.

Taylor Dollard of the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) was the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week after throwing 5.0 scoreless innings against the Wichita Wind Surge, allowing one hit without a walk while striking out six.

