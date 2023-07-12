Upcoming Events Hosted by New York Boulders

Looking for something fun to do with friends or family? Take a look at some of the events the New York Boulders will be hosting throughout the rest of July at Clover Stadium:

Friday, July 14: Clarkstown Night & Wrestling Night - The Boulders return from the All-Star break with a night dedicated to the town of Clarkstown. This is the third of five scheduled "town" nights the Boulders are hosting this season. Town Supervisor George Hoehmann will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, the Clarkstown Police Honor Guard will be on hand, and the Clarkstown Senior Club Presidents will be recognized during the pre-game ceremony. Fans who purchase tickets online will receive a $10 discount per ticket. After the game, the Boulders will be hosting the "Bridge Bar Brawl," a professional wrestling event in conjunction with Northeast Wrestling Inc.

Saturday, July 15: Star Wars Night presented by Wegman's - Local Jedis do not need to travel to a galaxy far, far away for this fan favorite night. Presented by Wegman's, which will be giving away 2,500 laser swords once the gates open, fans can enjoy a live music performance by Donna and the Dale Boys before the game and an intergalactic fireworks show post-game! Looking for a deal? Grab our Star Wars pack! For just $59 you get four tickets to the Star Wars Night game, a guaranteed laser sword, $20 concession credit and opportunity to partake in our on field Jedi Knight training and be given a certificate of completion as well as four bonus tickets to any Wednesday or Thursday home game in August.

Sunday, July 16: Negro Leagues Baseball Tribute - In conjunction with the Spring Valley and Nyack branches of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Boulders will pay homage to the former Negro Leagues of baseball. The night will include a performance by the East Ramapo marching band, and much more. The pre-game ceremony will include the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and the East Ramapo softball team.

Tuesday, July 18: Haverstraw Night - The Boulders welcome all residents of the Town of Haverstraw, Village of Haverstraw, and Village of West Haverstraw to come celebrate with them. Town Councilman Vincent J. Gamboli will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran and Haverstraw resident Frank Picarello will sing the national anthem, and the Town of Haverstraw Police Honor Guard will be on hand during the pre-game ceremony. Fans who purchase tickets online will receive a $10 discount per ticket.

Thursday, July 20: St. John's Night & Center for Safety & Change Night - Local basketball fans will get the chance to meet new St. Johns men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino and members of the men's and women's basketball teams. In partnership with Storm Marketing, Pitino and team members will be signing autographs on the concourse stage from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, July 28: Veolia Firefighter Night - In conjunction with Veolia Water, the Boulders welcome all the brave individuals who face fires and help keep our community and its members safe.

Saturday, July 29: Christmas in July - Santa Claus is coming to town and for a summer vacation in Rockland County, and he's partnered with Clarkstown Coin and Jewelry for a holiday-themed event. Santa and his helpers will make their list and check it twice to select fans on the "nice" list to receive a stunning piece of jewelry.

Sunday, July 30: Abilities Festival - For the first time, the Boulders will collaborate with BRIDGES, ARC, and Camp Venture to host a daytime festival leading up to a Sunday evening game at 5 p.m.

In addition to these nights, the Boulders hold promotional theme nights for all home games throughout the season. For more information regarding theme nights, value packs, individual tickets, and more, please visit the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

