East Slugs Their Way to an All-Star Game Win

July 12, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - In the first Frontier League All-Star Game to be played in Crestwood in 22 years, the East Division defeated the West Division 10-4 at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

With the wind blowing out, power hitting stole the show early on as the two sides traded home runs. Gateway's DJ Stewart and Jairus Richards went deep for the West Division and the East answered with longballs from Ottawa's Jason Dicochea, Keon Barnum and Rusber Estrada from the New Jersey Jackals.

A Richards RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning put the West on top 4-2, but the East broke out for four runs in the sixth inning that gave them the lead the rest of the way.

Barnum was named the MVP of the game for picking up an RBI single to go along with his homer. He finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The two teams combined for 19 hits in the game, including 19 for the victorious East side. Oraj Anu and Edwin Mateo had a pair of hits apiece, representing Sussex County. The East Division got their final two runs in the ninth inning to make the final score 10-4. The win was the second straight for the East after an 8-1 triumph in Washington last year.

With the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, the Windy City ThunderBolts return to action on Friday as they make a three-game road trip to Sussex County to take on the Miners. First pitch for the series-opening game is set for 6:05 CDT. The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.