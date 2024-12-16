Up Next: Ice Flyers Prepare for Home and Away Series vs Huntsville

December 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Fresh off their return from Quad Cities, the Ice Flyers are gearing up for a home-and-away series against the Huntsville Havoc.

Here's a look at the team's preparation schedule:

Monday - Recovery Day

The team participated in optional skating sessions and underwent medical check-ups with Athletic Trainer Bailey Walker, focusing on recovery and injury management.

Tuesday - Film & Training

The day kicks off with an intensive film study session, followed by a comprehensive practice at the Hangar to implement key tactical adjustments. In the afternoon, the team will head to D1 Training to work with their trainers.

Wednesday - Film & Training

The team will continue their weekend preperation with another round of film and training sessions.

Thursday - Travel Day

Because of an upcoming event at the Pensacola Bay Center, the team will head to Huntsville on Thursday afternoon to spend the night and rest up before their game.

Friday - Ice Flyers vs Havoc | 7PM

Game 1 takes place in Huntsville, with the team making the return journey to Pensacola immediately after the match to prepare for Saturday's home game.

Saturday - Ugly Sweater Night Presented by Coastal Lighting and More

The Ice Flyers conclude their weekend series at home, featuring a special Ugly Sweater Night presented by Coastal Lighting and More. Don't miss this festive matchup against the Havoc! The team will be wearing specialty ugly sweater jerseys, with replicas being available at the team's merchandise booths. Fans can also stick around after the game to bid on their favorite Ice Flyers' jersey in a live auction.

