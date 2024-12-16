Mayhem Acquire Hugo Koch from Pensacola

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have acquired forward Hugo Koch from the Pensacola Ice Flyers for future considerations.

Koch, 21, from Göteborg, Sweden, is in his first SPHL season after being called up by the Ice Flyers earlier this season. He has three points (1g, 2a) through six games with Pensacola.

He began his North American professional career last season with the FPHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves, and had a spectacular season, with 67 points (25g, 42a) in just 47 games.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have released defenseman Thomas McGuire and forward Brendan Ronan.

Koch and the rest of the Mayhem are on the road in Fayetteville this weekend before they return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

