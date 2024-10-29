Unity in Competition: Velocity and Zephyr Forge a New Era for Soccer in Spokane

October 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

In many respects, Velocity FC and Zephyr FC are charting different paths in USL Spokane's first year of existence.

Velocity (7-9-6) have clinched the League One playoffs, preparing for a first-ever playoff appearance at Northern Colorado this Saturday. Meanwhile, Zephyr (2-3-3) just logged their second-ever victory last Sunday as they started to find a rhythm and continue building their identity during the early part of the inaugural Super League campaign.

But that's where the differences end according to Velocity midfielder Luis Gil, who believes the clubs' shared fan base is the true heart of USL Spokane.

"I think it's been such a great process so far on both sides," Gil said of Velocity and Zephyr's debut seasons in Spokane. "Right from the beginning, we've just been trying to be a part of the community as much as possible, and you can see the culture and the fan base's engagement. It's just going to keep growing."

Velocity kicked off their season in March, marking the return of professional soccer to Spokane after more than a decade. When Zephyr launched their inaugural season in August, Velocity players quickly rallied behind their sister club, supporting the city's first-ever professional women's soccer team.

ONE Spokane Stadium has since become a hub where players from both teams gather on game days, regardless of which team is playing.

"I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to go to their games as well and show support," Gil said. "I know it's something that's going to have to grow a little bit more organically, but those kinds of experiences are just going to make that much more of a feeling that we're a family."

Zephyr had their first chance to return the support when they were invited to attend Velocity's 1-0 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on July 6. Defender Haley Thomas and her teammates led the crowd in the pregame Rumble Tradition, an experience she says is a special memory.

"I think that was the first moment for me, and I think a lot of my teammates as well when we went out before the game," Thomas said. "Seeing the fans and just the standing ovation and how excited everyone looked, brought more excitement to me."

Now two months into Zephyr's season, Velocity midfielder Michael Rojas has noticed the growing relationship between the clubs.

"Since both teams are kind of new, it's nice just to see how it's developed so far with our fans and their fans," Rojas said. "We'll all go to media and fan appearances sometimes together and all that stuff, so we've kind of also built connections with the women - being there for their games and vice versa."

The bond between the two teams is no accident. USL Spokane owners Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux made it a priority to field both a men's and women's team from the start. Katie Harnetiaux is the only woman president of a professional soccer organization with both men's and women's teams.

"There's a camaraderie between both teams, and having the same ownership is conducive to that," said Zephyr forward Jodi Ülkekul.

This isn't Ülkekul's first time in Spokane. The 26-year-old is one of two former Gonzaga women's soccer players on the team, joining midfielder Sophie Braun in representing their alma mater at the club.

With Ülkekul also being from Sammamish, Washington, she said coming back to Spokane was also an opportunity to continue playing in her home state following a stint with Seattle Reign FC.

"It's just a dream come true to be able to play in your home state, but especially having gone to Gonzaga, it's just so nostalgic to be back," Ülkekul said. "It's been a few years since I was a freshman [at Gonzaga], but I remember Spokane looked a bit different when I was a freshman, so now coming back and having this whole stadium here, it's a wonderful opportunity for not just us, but all of Spokane."

Ülkekul and Braun's paths crossed at Gonzaga in 2018, when Ülkekul was a senior captain and Braun was a new freshman. Reflecting on her collegiate career, Braun said it was the local community that drew her back, while also praising USL Spokane's efforts to connect with fans.

"I loved my time [in] Spokane, I think it's a really special community here, and I think the club has done a really good job of honing in on that and really giving us all opportunities to showcase what we love to do in front of a community that wants to come out and support us," Braun said.

After representing Argentina in several international friendlies this summer, Braun reminisced about her first trip to Spokane as a member of Zephyr.

"When I was first coming to Spokane, right after I agreed to everything, I was actually sitting next to the head coach of another USL men's team, and when I told him I was going to Spokane, he was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're so lucky. Like, we would kill to have that fan base. Spokane is awesome. You're gonna love it.'"

Upon her arrival just before the USL Super League season, Braun said she truly understood what that coach meant when she witnessed the environment at Velocity's matches.

"Getting to go to some of the other guys' games, we saw the support they got," Braun said. "And I think our relationship between the clubs will continue to grow, which is exciting. But it's been great, and the guys' games are so fun to go to, and we're happy to have another team that we can go support."

As Velocity and Zephyr advance through their inaugural seasons, their partnership and camaraderie reflect the strength of community and shared passion for soccer in Spokane.

In a city that has long yearned for top-tier professional sports, the story of Velocity and Zephyr is a promising chapter in Spokane's athletic journey.

