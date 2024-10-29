Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Announces Strategic Partnership with Tampa Bay 44 for Enhanced Fan Engagement and Brand Visibility

October 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announced a significant local linear television partnership with WTOG, Tampa Bay 44. This strategic alliance will bring six select Sun home games, beginning this Saturday, November 2nd, directly to the living rooms of fans throughout the greater Tampa Bay market, providing unparalleled brand exposure for the organization and its partners during the inaugural 2024/25 season of the USL Super League.

Tampa Bay Sun FC WTOG Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, November 2,2024 vs Lexington Sporting Club | 7:00pm

Saturday, December 14,2024 vs Spokane Zephyr FC | 7:00pm

Saturday, February 22,2025 vs Brooklyn FC | 7:00pm

Saturday, March 15,2025 vs Carolina Ascent FC | 7:00pm

Wednesday, March 19,2025 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 7:00pm

Sunday, April 6,2025 vs Fort Lauderdale United FC | 7:00pm

"We are excited about our partnership with The Tampa Bay Sun. This is another example of our ongoing mission to provide the best local content to our viewers in Tampa Bay" said Tom Canedo, president, CBS Independent Stations in Tampa, Atlanta, and Seattle. "We are committed to the Tampa Bay Sun fans who will now be able to enjoy women's professional soccer on broadcast television in the Tampa Bay market."

By leveraging the reach and influence of WTOG, Tampa Bay Sun Football Club will expand its fan base, enhance brand recognition, and drive new opportunities for sponsorships and partnerships.

"Everyone watches women's sports. We look forward to partnering with WTOG and their leadership to bring Tampa Bay Sun FC to all TVs in the Tampa Bay region", said Christina Unkel, Team President and General Counsel for Tampa Bay Sun FC. "The ability to host and broadcast women's professional soccer in this region is the opportunity to impact the next generation of young athletes. This is no longer a fairy tale. It's here. We hope to inspire young girls and boys to come meet them at the Sun's next home game!"

Fans can look forward to high-quality coverage, including pre-game analysis and post-game recaps.

