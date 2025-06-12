Union Omaha vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights: 6.12.2025
June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
10-man Union Omaha tallies back-to-back shutout victories for first time this season, defeats Battle for the Belt rival Greenville Triumph SC at Werner Park, 1-0, as first-year professional Sergio Ors Navarro scores winner in 40th minute.
