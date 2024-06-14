Union Omaha Pummel Spokane in Velocity's First Visit to Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. - Revenge is a dish best served cold, but it was on a balmy June evening that the Owls prevailed over Spokane Velocity to avenge their May loss up in Washington.

It was impossible to pick out a sole hero of the match, but it may arguably be marked by the triumphant return of striker Steevan Dos Santos. The Cape Verdean striker bagged a goal and an assist in his cameo as a substitute in his first action since an injury sidelined him in early May.

"It's not easy when you're out for that long," said Dos Santos, "but my focus was on getting back as fast as possible. I'm happy that it's over now and that I'm able to help the team win games."

Union Omaha did well to control the match from the outset. Not only did they carry a 60% possession mark through the first 35 minutes or so, but it was possession with intent, too. They worked around Spokane's pressing with confidence, aided by PC enmeshing himself once more as their holding midfielder and fulcrum.

Out on the flanks, Dion Acoff was constantly given acres of space to run into, and would attempt everything from flicks to pure speed to beat his man.

This came to fruition in the 17th minute, when Pedro Dolabella shuttled the ball wide after a quick midfield one-two. Acoff turned on the jets to latch onto it, and his ensuing cross fluttered through the air before coming off the far post. As he has been so often already this season, Missael Rodríguez was the metaphorical fox in the box, backing up to corral the rebound before firing it home for the early lead.

Against the run of play, though, Spokane later earned themselves a corner kick. Right as the ball was played in, Blake Malone dragged Marcelo Lage to the turf, setting the stage for none other than Luis Gil to take the spot kick. His attempt slid just past the outstretched palm of Rashid Nuhu to send the teams into the half deadlocked.

The second half was actually far more kind to Spokane on the possession front, if not attacking output; they would end the match outshot 19-5 by Union Omaha.

In the 63rd minute, the match broke for good the way of the home team. A succession of set-pieces eventually ended up with PC putting a corner kick right into the danger zone, and May Player of the Month Pedro Dolabella headed it home for his sixth goal in seven matches. Midway through June, the Brazilian has already exceeded his scoring tally from 2023.

A trio of substitutions provided a line change for the Owls, and a chance to show a different kind of attacking impetus. Lagos Kunga, one of those three, quickly bedded in with a point-blank shot after twisting and turning to bring a ball down. His confidence in the last month has emanated off him with every touch of the ball, and that was never more apparent than in the goal that would come in the 82nd minute.

Steevan Dos Santos' pressing saw him step in front of Marcelo Lage's pass, and within seconds he'd find Kunga streaking down the right wing with nothing but greenery around him. Once a player caught up, well, a 1v1 in space was only ever going to go Lagos' way. He dusted Collin Fernandez with a smooth-as-silk nutmeg, then lashed a tight angle shot through Merancio Valdez for the insurance goal.

While Spokane would hit the post minutes later via previous match-winner Javier Martin Gil, but that was the closest they came to getting back into the match. Mark Bronnik also had a nearly moment, but this time he was denied by the offside flag instead of the woodwork.

Omaha still poured it on with one more, though, as they've tended to do this season. Dos Santos' physicality got the best of Camron Miller as they tussled over a route one pass from Luca Milanese, earning the striker a penalty kick. Naturally, he stepped right up and sent the keeper the wrong way to make it a goal and an assist on his return to the pitch.

Said Dos Santos post-match, "It's good to be back. The first thing is the result and getting the three points. Of course I'm happy that I'm back and happy that I was able to score today and give an assist, but the most important thing was to get the three points and to get some minutes in the game."

Head Coach Dom Casciato, fresh off winning May's Coach of the Month honors in League One, had many names on his mind when doling out praise. "The impact we had from some of the guys off the bench again was outstanding. It's obviously good to have Steevan back and getting a goal, but Lagos again came on with a bit of magic, and Brandon, Nortei, and Mark all came on and had a positive impact on the game."

The win not only puts them within arm's reach of Hailstorm in the Jägermeister Cup standings, but those four goals catapulted them into the wild card slot reserved for the highest-scoring team not leading their group. Not a bad spot to be halfway through the group stage.

This match kicks off a string of Thursday matches, with a journey up to Madison for a vintage bird battle against the 'Mingos on June 20th. After that will be the Owls' last home match for a month as they look for another big Cup win against Chattanooga Red Wolves on the night of the 27th. That match will be our Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer.

