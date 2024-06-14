USL League One Returns to ESPN2

MADISON, Wis. - USL League One returns to ESPN2 on Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m. ET, as Forward Madison FC - riding a club-record six match winning streak across all competitions - hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC at historic Breese Stevens Field. The match - Madison's national television debut - will serve as the fourth USL League One match broadcast nationally since the league's inception in 2019.

The first USL on ESPN broadcast of the season on June 15 brings together two of League One's original clubs as Madison hosts 2022 league champion South Georgia. A cultural phenomenon in American soccer circles since their launch, the Flamingos have built a passionate following at Breese Stevens Field. On the field, the 'Mingos have enjoyed an undefeated start to the league season as they vie for a second consecutive trip to the postseason and aim to move to the top of the table with a win. The Ibises, meanwhile, are seeking a return to the playoffs this season but have made a positive start to the campaign, sitting above the playoff line while simultaneously matching a club-best Round of 32 finish in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

The match will be available to view on ESPN2.

