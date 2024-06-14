Velocity FC Drops Jägermeister Cup Match in Omaha

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha evens up their all time record with Spokane Velocity FC after a 4-1 win in Venue Werner Park Thursday evening, June 13.

The loss puts Velocity at 1-1-2 in Jägermeister Cup action, placing them third within Group 3. The win moves Union Omaha up to 2nd place in the Group. Omaha sits at the top of the table in the USL League One regular season standings.

"We must sharpen things up in our training leading up to the next home match on the 23rd," said Velocity FC team captain Luis Gil who scored the only goal of the evening for his club. "[We need to] put our foot on the pedal and not look back."

Gil was making his first appearance back in Omaha in a Velocity jersey after playing a major role for Omaha last season.

The first half of the match between the two clubs saw back and forth momentum, trading offensive looks. One of the first chances for Omaha saw a shot hit the crossbar, and another saw a leaping save from Velocity keeper Carlos Merancio, who finished the day with four total saves.

Union Omaha tallied the first score of the match, coming off of a shot from the far right of the box that hit the far post before falling right in front of Omaha's Missael Rodriguez who was able to find himself in the right place at the right time to send it past Velocity's defense in the 17th minute.

Later in the half, Velocity offense spurted down the field and got back to back corner kicks, drawing a penalty in the box on the second one. Luis Gil was chosen as Velocity's scoring man and he delivered, knotting the match up at one apiece.

The match stayed even for the rest of the first half, despite both teams getting chances to pull ahead.

In the second half, Union Omaha found the back of the net again as Pedro Dolabella sent in a header off a corner kick, assisted by Victor PC in the 63rd minute. Dolabella has been excellent for the Owls ever since his first match against Velocity in Spokane earlier this year, scoring five goals in the six matches played since.

The match between the two clubs remained separated only by Dolabella's goal until the 82nd minute when Lagos Kunga got out on a break thanks to a pass from Steevan dos Santos. Kunga used the pass to make an impressive move to get by a Velocity defender and sail the ball from the close right side of the box to just inside the far post, with dos Santos picking up the assist.

Masango Akale, who signed with Velocity earlier in the week after an impressive outing in the club's international friendly match win vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, started on the wing in his first professional match. "It's a bit of a bittersweet feeling," said Masango. "I'm happy to play my first match with the team but of course it's not the result you want. I'm thankful for the opportunity and we go on to the next!"

The final goal of the match came in extra time off of a foul occurring in the penalty box, setting up dos Santos to send home the final goal of the match.

"All in all, it was a tough night at the office, we showed great fight and character to get back into the match in the first half after a slow start," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "As always, the players worked tirelessly to find a way back into the match even in difficult circumstances and a thin squad."

Velocity will look to get back on track against Lexington SC on Sunday, June 23 in a USL League One contest at ONE Spokane Stadium.

"We reflect, learn, and all eyes are now on Lexington," said Veidman.

