USL Spokane Partners with Les Schwab Tire Centers

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Working together, Les Schwab Tire Centers and USL Spokane will host a monthlong Youth Soccer Gear Drive to provide kids with the equipment they need to play.

The Youth Soccer Gear Drive will last the month of September with donation bins at local Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC will help Les Schwab Tire Centers in collecting gear to support youth in the community.

"Les Schwab Tire Centers is committed to providing world-class service for our customers and being good neighbors; giving back to the community is at the heart of Les Schwab. We're honored to work together with USL Spokane in a Youth Soccer Gear Drive to support and make a difference in our community," said Spokane Les Schwab Managers.

Both Zephyr FC and Velocity FC will host matches in September, where fans can donate gear. The collected gear will be given to local organizations that will distribute the donated gear accordingly.

USL Spokane and Les Schwab Tire Centers believe children should have the opportunity to be active and play sports. Providing kids with the gear they need to participate will further USL Spokane and the Les Schwab Tire Centers common goal; supporting the community and developing youth athletes.

"Les Schwab Tire Centers has been a leader in the community for decades, I am honored to have Les Schwab aligning with USL Spokane and building a future for professional women's and men's soccer in the Inland Empire for future generations to enjoy!" said Tate Kelly, Vice President of Partnerships for USL Spokane.

Les Schwab Tire Centers is emphasizing their support for professional soccer as a new Blue Elite Partner, USL Spokane's second tier elite partnership. Through their work as a USL Spokane partner Les Schwab is helping to advance soccer in Spokane for all ages.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams and will also field one pre-professional team in Spokane. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, starting in August 2024. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, plays as a Division III team in USL League One. A pre-professional women's team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League in 2025.

