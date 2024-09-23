Union II clinch home playoff match for first time in club history; Davis scores 13th goal of the season

September 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played New York City FC II at Subaru Park on Monday evening, winning 4-3. With the win, Union II clinch a spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, becoming the third team to make the postseason in all three years of MLS NEXT Pro history. In the first half, forward Markus Anderson opened the scoring in the 11th minute. New York's Taylor Calheira, Jonathan Jimenez, and Jonathan Shore all scored just minutes apart to give New York a 3-1 lead. In the final minutes of the first half, Union II midfielder Nick Pariano converted a penalty kick to make it 3-2 at halftime. In the second half, Union II forward Eddy Davis equalized in the 52nd minute. In the 64th minute, defender Frankie Westfield scored the game winning goal, assisted by Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan.

Philadelphia Union II 4 - New York City FC II 3

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Monday, September 23, 2024

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Markus Anderson (Olney) 11'

NYC - Taylor Calheira (unassisted) 21'

NYC - Jonathan Jimenez (unassisted) 28'

NYC - Jonathan Shore (Elias) 32'

PHI - Nick Pariano (PK) 45+1'

PHI - Eddy Davis (unassisted) 52'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (Sullivan) 64'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NYC - Peiro Elias (caution) 18'

NYC - Klevis Haxhari (caution) 44'

NYC - Rio Hope-Gund (caution) 45'

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 73'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 84'

NYC - Taylor Calheira (caution) 87'

NYC - Jake Rozhansky (caution) 90'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Gavin Wetzel, Neil Pierre, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield; Nick Pariano (Jamir Berdecio 83'); David Vasquez (Giovanny Sequera 69'), CJ Olney; Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 83'); Eddy Davis (Sal Olivas 69'), Markus Anderson (Jose Riasco 74').

Substitutes not used: Carlos Rojas, Mike Sheridan, Zachary Mastrodimos, Jamir Johnson.

New York City FC II: Alex Rando; Drew Baiera, Klevis Haxhari, Rio Hope-Gund, Chris Tiao; Peiro Elias (Ronald Arevalo 69'), Jake Rozhansky, Taylor Calheira; Maximo Carrizo, Jonathan Jimenez (Camil Azzam Ruiz 83'), Jonathan Shore.

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Kapanadze, Matthew Leong, Julien Lacher, Will Meyer.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Markus Anderson netted his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney picked up his eighth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano scored his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Season.

Forward Eddy Davis netted his 13th goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Season.

With his sixth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, homegrown defender Frankie Westfield is now second among Union II players for goals scored.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan picked up his fourth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Philadelphia Union II are back at Subaru Park to face Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, September 29 (3:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

