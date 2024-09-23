Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-0 to Orlando City B
September 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
Kissimmee, Fla. - Chicago Fire FC II (9-8-9-5, 41 points) fell 3-0 to Orlando City B (11-7-9-4, 46 points) Monday night at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The result keeps the Fire in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Following a contested first half with 10 shots apiece, the teams returned from the break seeking the opening goal of the match. The home side struck first, scoring in the 61st minute. A ball across from the left side was headed back toward goal by Alexander Freeman. Jack Lynn connected at the near post, sending his header into the net.
Orlando doubled their lead in the 71st minute with a goal from Yukaro Tsukada, who received a pass up the middle from Lynn. Tsukada took a few touches to create some space for himself, firing off a shot from the top of the box. The scoreline was sealed in the 88th minute when Freeman carried the ball up the right flank, before laying it off to Favian Loyola at the top of the box. Loyola looked up and fired a hard shot from distance that went inside the near post.
Box Score:
Orlando City B 3:0 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
ORL - Lynn (3) (Freeman, 9) (WATCH) 61'
ORL - Tsukada (7) (Lynn, 1) (WATCH) 71'
ORL - Loyola (3) (Freeman, 10) (WATCH) 88'
Discipline:
CHI - Casas, Jr. (Yellow Card) 26'
ORL - Solís (Yellow Card) 49'
CHI - Poreba (Yellow Card) 76'
ORL - Kibunguchy (Yellow Card) 84'
ORL - Freeman (Yellow Card) 86'
ORL - Loyola (Yellow Card) 88'
ORL - Rivera (Yellow Card) 90'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Rochester, D Shannon, D Konincks, D Diouf (Cupps, 70'), M Oregel Jr. (Blake, 89'), M Casas Jr. (Soudan, 89'), M Prpa (Shokalook, 70'), F Koffi (Hlyut, 77'), F Poreba (capt.), F Glasgow
Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Richards, M Calle, M Nagle
Orlando City B: GK Mercado, D Petrasso (Reid-Brown, 77'), D Williams, D Kibunguchy, D Freeman, M Almaguer, M Guske, M Valencia (Tsukada, 66'), M Solís (Cocca, 80'), M Mohammed (Rivera, 66'), F Lynn (Loyola, 76')
Substitutes not used: GK Rojas, M Kocevski, M Taifi, F Ellis
Stats Summary: ORL / CHI
Shots: 19 / 18
Shots on Goal: 7 / 5
Passing Accuracy: 86.8% / 86.2%
Saves: 5 / 4
Corners: 7 / 6
Fouls: 14 / 18
Offsides: 1 / 1
Possession: 50.3% / 49.7%
Referee: Joe Surgan
Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Gaddes
Assistant Referee 2: Jonathan Smith
4th Official: Russell Miller
