New York Red Bulls II Score 2-0 Win over Toronto FC II

September 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (9W-11L-6T, 34 points) dropped a 2-0 road result against the New York Red Bulls II (9W-12L-5T, 36 points) at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday evening.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini enforced three changes from the starting eleven that defeated the visiting New York City FC II last Sunday afternoon with Nathaniel Edwards, Brandon Servania and Julian Altobelli making way for Richard Chukwu, Markus Cimermancic and Andrei Dumitru.

New York Red Bulls II opened the scoring eight minutes into the action in New Jersey as Tanner Rosborough found the back of the net with a calm finish from close-range in the opening half's biggest goalscoring opportunity.

The hosts doubled their advantage soon after returning from the half-time interval when Curtis Ofori's cross from the left flank was headed home by Mohammed Sofo, making it 2-0 for the Baby Bulls in the 54th minute.

Toronto FC II were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when Adam Pearlman was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Tanner Rosborough near the halfway line.

Joses Chukwu from the Toronto FC Academy was introduced as an 81st minute substitute, becoming the sixth player to make his TFC II debut as a TFC Academy product this season. Moments later, new signing Costa Iliadis also entered the action in the closing stages, becoming the seventeenth player to make his club debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

The Young Reds were ultimately unable to spark a late turnaround at MSU Soccer Park, falling 2-0 on the evening in a result that mathematically eliminated TFC II from postseason contention in 2024.

Toronto FC II return home to host Chattanooga FC in the club's final home match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season next Sunday afternoon. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 8'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 54' (Curtis Ofori)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis 34' (caution)

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 43' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 54' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 71' (ejection)

LINEUPS 

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Copeland Berkley, Juan Gutierrez (C), Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia (Curtis Ofori 16'); Ibrahim Kasule (Frank Ssebufu 82'), Adri Mehmeti (Dylan Sullivan 61'), Aiden Jarvis, Rafael Mosquera Diaz (Malick Zanke Dembele 71'); Mohammed Sofo, Tanner Rosborough

Substitutes Not Used: Dallas Odle, Alan Rutkowski, Jair Collahuazo

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo; Richard Chukwu (Theo Rigopoulos 58', Costa Iliadis 88'), Mark Fisher (C) (Matthew Catavolo 81'), Charlie Staniland (Stefan Kapor 75'), Markus Cimermancic (Lucas Olguin 75'); Jesús Batiz, Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru (Joses Chukwu 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Tyler Londono

MEDIA NOTES

Joses Chukwu and Costa Iliadis made their Toronto FC II debuts as second-half substitutes, becoming the sixteenth and seventeenth players respectively to make their Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

