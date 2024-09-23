Inter Miami CF II Hits the Road to Visit Atlanta United 2 on Tuesday

September 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







After an important victory for Inter Miami CF II against a Philadelphia Union II side that entered the match in first place in the Eastern Conference, the team now prepares to face Atlanta United 2 on Tuesday, September 24, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET in more MLS NEXT Pro action. This fixture will mark the third and last encounter between the sides in the regular season with a win in favor of IMCF and a draw.

Inter Miami II will play the first of their final three matches of the regular season, and with a potential playoff berth in sight, they will look to secure three points on the road. The Herons will also aim to extend their positive run of results, which includes just one loss in their last 10 matches.

The three points are crucial for Inter Miami, given how tight the playoff race is. Only ten points separate the eighth place (the last playoff spot) from the top of the conference. The team will visit the "Peach State" in fourth place with 42 points from twelve wins, seven losses, and six draws.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United 2 will host this encounter after their most recent scoreless draw against Crown Legacy FC this past Thursday. In total, Atlanta has registered seven wins, twelve losses, and seven draws, for a total of 32 points this regular season.

