Unbreakable Grizzlies Stun Giants 12-8 With Unreal Comeback Claws Win Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (46-31, 10-1) shocked the San Jose Giants (43-34, 3-8) 12-8 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed their biggest comeback claws win of 2023, as they trailed by six heading into the seventh. Fresno notched 10 runs over their final two innings, including seven with two outs in the eighth. It gave the Grizzlies their 14th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and their second in as many evenings. All 12 of Fresno's runs scored with two outs. The red-hot Grizzlies improved to 10-1 in the second half, 13-2 in their last 15 games and 23-5 in their last 28 contests. Fresno has won four in a row against their division foe and five straight games to open July.

The clubs combined to score 20 runs on 29 hits (10 doubles), 10 walks and seven errors, plating at least one run in four separate innings. Fresno scattered 16 hits, including a season-high six doubles, which was last accomplished on July 1. The Grizzlies had five players relish multi-hit games with three of them securing a trio of hits. Three batters also drove in two RBI and raced home multiple times. San Jose tallied 13 hits with four landing for doubles. 10 of their 13 hits were from four starters and seven of their nine batters mustered a hit.

Over the first two innings, the squads scored a pair of runs apiece. Jamari Baylor and Parker Kelly laced RBI singles for the Grizzlies. A throwing error on a pickoff and a Turner Hill single yielded the Giants runs. San Jose grabbed the lead with four runs in the third, while adding a run in the sixth and seventh, making it 8-2 Giants. A fielder's choice and error provided the first run. A pair of doubles from Anthony Rodriguez (RBI) and P.J. Hilson (2 RBI) brought home three more runs. A force out and an Alexander Suarez double supplied the next two runs for San Jose.

Despite what looked like a comfortable lead, the Grizzlies found a way to spark a rally. In the seventh, Bryant Betancourt and Baylor rocked back-to-back RBI doubles. Baylor waltzed home on a fielding error by the Giants.

In the eighth, Fresno brought 11 batters to the dish, scoring seven runs with two outs. Dyan Jorge slapped a single to first, beating the throw and advancing to second on a miscue. Kelly and Daniel Amaral scored on the play. A few pitches later, Jorge sprinted home and survived the tag on a passed ball that barely got through the catcher. Now tied at eight, Andy Perez smashed the go-ahead single to left, plating EJ Andrews Jr. The Grizzlies pummeled two more doubles for good measure, extending the advantage to 12-8. Jesus Bugarin lengthened his hit streak to 11 games, giving him 20 RBI in that span. Skyler Messinger possessed the other two-bagger, his third hit of the night. Messinger has back-to-back contests with three hits and two RBI.

Fresno reliever Austin Becker (2-1) was awarded the triumph after fanning a pair in a clean frame. Zach Agnos also tossed a scoreless inning. San Jose righty Tyler Vogel (4-5) was tagged the defeat after his rough outing. The series continues tomorrow from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Dyan Jorge (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- RF Parker Kelly (2-3, RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Turner Hill (4-5, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Anthony Rodriguez (2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- CF P.J. Hilson (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Alexander Suarez (2-6, 2B, RBI)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (174 runs of 454 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 71 runs scoring. The eighth frame is right behind in productivity with 67 runs scoring.

The Grizzlies are 16-3 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Grizzlies improved to 29-5 when scoring first with a 13-1 record at home.

Former Grizzlies pitcher and Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was ejected from the game in the top of the second inning.

