Late Lead Slips Away In 12-8 Loss To Grizzlies

The San Jose Giants were unable to hold a late six-run lead on Wednesday night in a 12-8 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. Fresno scored 10 unanswered runs - all with two outs - over the seventh and eighth innings to overcome an 8-2 deficit and stun the Giants. The setback was San Jose's (43-34 overall, 3-8 second half) second straight defeat to open the series.

Turner Hill (4-for-5, RBI) had four hits and Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI) doubled twice to lead the Giants offensively in the loss. Alexander Suarez (2-for-6, 2B, RBI) and P.J. Hilson (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) also finished with multi-hit games.

The contest went back-and-forth early before San Jose seemingly took control following a four-run top of the third inning rally. Fresno enjoyed a 1-0 lead initially on Jamari Baylor's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first off of Giants starter Manuel Mercedes. San Jose though answered with two runs in the top of the second to move in front. Rodriguez led off the inning with a double into the right field corner before Hilson lined a single into left to put runners on the corners. An errant pick-off to first then allowed Rodriguez to score the first Giants run with Hilson advancing all the way to third. Then two batters later, Hill bounced a single into left plating Hilson for a 2-1 San Jose lead.

The Grizzlies got one run back in the bottom of the second on Parker Kelly's two-out RBI single before the Giants erupted in the third. A walk to Tanner O'Tremba followed by a single from Andrew Kachel put runners on first and third with none out for San Jose. Zach Morgan then hit a potential double play grounder to shortstop but the feed to second was dropped by Baylor for an error and Fresno was unable to record an out on the play. Morgan was credited with an RBI on the fielder's choice as O'Tremba scored giving the Giants back the lead at 3-2. Rodriguez was up next and he ripped a double to the fence in deep left that scored Kachel with the second run of the inning. Hilson then doubled into the left center gap plating both Morgan and Rodriguez for a 6-2 advantage.

Mercedes pitched 4 1/3 innings in his start scattering eight hits with two runs (both earned) allowed. The right-hander walked two and struck out three during his 88-pitch outing. Mercedes managed to pitch around a leadoff double in the bottom of the third and a one-out double followed by a walk in the fourth. He was removed from the game with runners at the corners and one out in the bottom of the fifth, but Esmerlin Vinicio entered from the bullpen and promptly induced Andy Perez to ground into an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play.

San Jose then added to their lead with single tallies in the sixth and seventh. In the top of the sixth, Hill led off with a single before Diego Velasquez walked and O'Tremba was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Kachel's fielder's choice groundout to second than scored Hill to make it 7-2. An inning later, Hill singled with two outs and scored when the next batter, Suarez, doubled for an 8-2 cushion.

Vinicio struck out two in a perfect bottom of the sixth and was on the verge of another scoreless inning in the seventh before Fresno rallied. A two-out RBI double from Bryant Betancourt brought home one run as the Grizzlies pulled within 8-3. Baylor then doubled home Betancourt before Perez's sharp grounder to first bounced through the legs of Kachel for an error as another run scored to make it an 8-5 game.

Then came the stunning bottom of the eighth inning rally. With the lead still at three runs, Tyler Vogel was summoned into pitch and the reliever quickly retired the first two batters of the inning on a strikeout and a groundout. A full-count walk to the #9 hitter Kelly then extended the inning before Daniel Amaral beat out a slow roller to shortstop for an infield single. Vogel then uncorked a wild pitch allowing the runners to advance to second and third. Moments later, Dyan Jorge hit a slow grounder towards the second base position that saw Kachel move far to his right to field, but his hurried throw to first with the pitcher Vogel covering was wild and skipped away. As the ball rolled into foul territory, both Kelly and Amaral scored to cut the Giants lead to 8-7 while Jorge, the potential tying run, took second. Jorge was credited with a single on the play.

Vogel then issued back-to-back walks to the next two hitters, Betancourt and Baylor, to load the bases which forced a pitching change. Julio Rodriguez entered and his first pitch of the night wasn't handled cleanly by the catcher Morgan and a passed ball allowed Jorge to score tying the game 8-8. One pitch later, Perez grounded a single into left that scored pinch-runner E.J. Andrews Jr. as Fresno took a 9-8 lead. Jesus Bugarin then doubled home another run before Skyler Messinger, who had led off the inning, smashed a double off the fence down the left field line to plate two more for a 12-8 Grizzlies advantage. Fresno scored seven runs on five hits during the decisive eighth-inning rally.

In the top of the ninth, Hill reached on a two-out infield single for his fourth hit of the night, but Suarez followed by grounding into a force out to end the game.

Vogel (4-5) was charged with the first five runs in the bottom of the eighth to suffer the loss. The Giants had been 33-3 this season when leading after seven innings entering the series, but have twice seen Fresno come-from-behind in the bottom of the eighth to win over the last two nights.

The Grizzlies out-hit San Jose 16-13 on Wednesday. Fresno finished the game with six doubles while all 12 of their runs scored with two outs in an inning. The Grizzlies improved to 10-1 in the second half.

The Giants continue their series in Fresno on Thursday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

