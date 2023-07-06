Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Giants LHP Nomar Medina are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotion:

7/6 (Thursday, July 6th) - Tioga Thursdays and FresBrolympics

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: A collaboration between the Grizzlies, Fresno Social Sports, and FresBro. It will feature a tournament of games coordinated by Fresno Social Sports and FresBro with the likes of giant beer pong, corn hole and more. 3 medal winners will be awarded prior to the end of the baseball game and honored on the dugout top. There will be other in-game skits throughout the game based around the FresBrolympics theme. Fans who attend the game can compete. The Grizzlies and @FresBro on Instagram will post more info on the competition side of things as the event gets closer. Most competitions will take place in the Cantina inside the ballpark

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (46-31, 10-1) shocked the San Jose Giants (43-34, 3-8) 12-8 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed their biggest comeback claws win of 2023, as they trailed by six heading into the seventh. Fresno notched 10 runs over their final two innings, including seven with two outs in the eighth. It gave the Grizzlies their 14th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and their second in as many evenings. All 12 of Fresno's runs scored with two outs. The red-hot Grizzlies improved to 10-1 in the second half, 13-2 in their last 15 games and 23-5 in their last 28 contests. Fresno has won four in a row against their division foe and five straight games to open July.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the second best record in Minor League Baseball during the second half (10-1), trailing the Hickory Crawdads (High-A Texas Rangers), who are 10-0. Hickory has won 12 straight games, tying their franchise record.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the fourth of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the last set in Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 42-35 (9-8 in 2023) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

HIP HIP JORGE: The Grizzlies added INF Dyan Jorge from the ACL Rockies on Monday. Jorge is listed as the Rockies #16 overall prospect on MLB.com. He becomes the fourth Cuban prospect to suit up with the Grizzlies since 2021 (Eddy Diaz, Yanquiel Fernandez and Andy Perez). You can read more about Jorge on Page 37 of the Media Guide.

BUGARIN IS ON FIRE: Grizzlies outfielder Jesus Bugarin is currently riding a team-long 11-game hitting streak. Bugarin is 16-for-50 (.320) with three homers, one triple, four doubles, 20 RBI, nine runs and two walks in that span. This is the second longest hitting streak for Bugarin this year, as he had a 12-game hitting streak from May 10-25.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

ARM BARN OF WINS: Over the past two months, Grizzlies relievers are 12-0. The last loss from a Grizzlies bullpen arm was on May 31 at San Jose.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (174 runs of 454 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 71 runs scoring. The eighth frame is right behind in productivity with 67 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 37 of the Grizzlies 77 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 16-9 (11-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 23-14 in those games with a 16-6 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 16-3 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won nine consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30.

RITTER WINS TWO CALIFORNIA LEAGUE AWARDS: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for June 26 - July 2 and the California League Player of the Month for June. Ritter's impressive series at Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a series win against the Ports. In five games last week, Ritter went 12-for-20 (.600) with four homers, one double, seven RBI, 11 runs, five walks, one HBP and two stolen bases. The University of Kentucky product reached base 21 total times in the series. The Rockies 2022 4th-round draft pick homered twice on Thursday, again on Friday (back-to-back games), and for good measure, added another longball on Sunday. Ritter batted .353/.418/.706/1.124 over 23 games in the month of June. He smashed six homers (one walk-off), three triples and six doubles. Ritter notched 30 hits, 22 RBI, 20 runs, nine walks and one stolen base in the month. He reached base successfully in 21 of the 23 games, including his final 21 contests. Of the 23 games, Ritter had a hit in 18 of them. Ritter was promoted to High-A Spokane on July 3rd. He left the California League ranked among the Top 10 of the league's hitting leaderboard in 10 categories. He ranked first in homers (18), first in total bases (149), first in extra-base hits (35), first in slugging percentage (.606), first in OPS (1.011), tied for first in RBI (58), third in runs (53), fourth in hits (75), fifth in OBP (.405) and ninth in batting average (.305) as of July 3rd. Ritter had reached base successfully in his final 23 Fresno games and smacked a hit in 20 of his last 25 games. Ritter gives the 2023 Grizzlies their eighth California League award this season (Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ritter, four times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING TO THE FUTURES GAME: On June 26, the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game were announced and former Fresno Grizzlies OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23) will represent the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #3 overall prospect and made quite an impression while donning a Grizzlies uniform. In 2022, Fernandez was named as the best designated hitter in the California League. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The then 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12 and another from August 8-14. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored. He played with Fresno for 3 games to open the 2023 season and is now in Double-A Hartford. Make sure to watch the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast as well.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (22-10), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (9-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 7, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose LHP Reggie Crawford (0-0, 4.50) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (6-3, 4.22)

JULY 8, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose LHP Seth Corry (0-0, 3.68) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (5-4, 5.52)

JULY 9, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

San Jose LHP Hayden Wynja (4-1, 4.11) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 8.33)

JULY 14, 2023 @ LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): LAKE ELSINORE DIAMOND - 7:15 PM PT

Fresno TBD vs. Lake Elsinore TBD

Transactions:

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

7/7 (Friday, July 7th) - Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group, Friday Night Fireworks, and Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Health Care Workers & First Responders!

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Promotion: Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/8 (Saturday, July 8th) - Military Appreciation Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Military Appreciation Night! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Active and Former Military!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/9 (Sunday, July 9th) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

