U18 Pick Liam Conway Commits to 67's

September 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced, today, that goaltender Liam Conway has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Liam is a competitive young goalie who impressed us with his strong performance in Training Camp," said Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited to welcome him to the 67's and support him through the next phase of his development."

Conway, 17, was selected 11th overall by Ottawa in the 2024 U18 OHL Priority Selection. The Vaughan, Ontario native previously suited up for the Barrie Colts U16 AAA and the Mississauga Reps U18 AAA. He made his OHL debut with the 67's during their preseason game against the Kingston Frontenacs this past Sunday.

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 174 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2007-06-19

HOMETOWN: Vaughan, Ontario | PREVIOUS TEAM: Mississauga Reps U18 AAA | CATCHES: L

