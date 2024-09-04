Petes 2024-25 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Single Game tickets for Peterborough Petes 2024-25 home games are officially on sale at the Grant Thornton Box Office. Tickets to all 34 home games can be purchased beginning today (September 4) while supplies last.

A full Petes home schedule can be found. The Petes Community Big 8 schedule and details can be found. More theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office in person during business hours.

Fans who are looking to redeem flex vouchers can do so by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC). Vouchers can only be redeemed in person, during box office hours (Wednesday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.). Fans interested in purchasing a Petes 10-Game Flex Pack can visit the Petes Store in-person, or online.

The best way to guarantee tickets to every Petes home game is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

