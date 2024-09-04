Firebirds Add Three Players Following Training Camp

September 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday the addition of three players as forward Brendan Cooke, forward Josh Colosimo and defenseman Christian Colosimo have each signed OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the team.

Cooke was selected by the Firebirds in the eighth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He played the 2023-24 season in the NOJHL with the Blind River Beavers where he had 13 goals and 16 assists in 55 games. The 2007-born forward will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"I'm honored to sign with such a great organization," Cooke said. "I can't wait to get started."

Christian Colosimo was drafted by the Firebirds with first pick of the fourth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. A 6'4 defenseman, he played the 2023-24 season in the GTHL with the Mississauga Rebels and recorded three goals and five assists in 31 games played. Colosimo added one assist in five games played during the OHL Cup. He was a teammate of fellow incoming Firebirds rookie Cole Zurawski with the Rebels. A 2008-born defenseman, he was one of the youngest players in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

"It's very exciting to sign with the Firebirds," Colosimo said. "Especially to be here with my brother, it's a great opportunity and I'm ready to get going."

Josh Colosimo was acquired by the Firebirds in a trade with the Sudbury Wolves in June. He was originally selected by the Wolves in the ninth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and played the 2023-24 in the OJHL for the Georgetown Raiders and Brantford 99ers. Colosimo combined for six goals and 12 assists in 52 games for the two teams. The 2006-born forward is the older brother of Christian Colosimo and the two will be teammates for the first time in their hockey careers.

"It's an honor to sign. I'm really excited to get to work," Colosimo said. "To get to play with my brother is a great opportunity. We've never done it before so we're itching to get started."

SCOUTING REPORTS FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

Cooke is a smart, cerebral, 200-foot forward who does a lot of the little things right. He has good anticipation, sees the ice well and is always aware of where everyone is on the ice. He has that knack for scoring goals and has a high compete level.

Christian's late birthday means he was only a few weeks away from being eligible for this year's OHL Priority Selection. He obviously brings size and reach and along with his skating he has the ability to take away time and space from the opposition. His very good hockey IQ allows him to transition from defense to offense effectively. Once he gets comfortable with the league, he will have the ability to activate and help offensively.

Josh earned himself a contract with his high-energy and consistent play. He creates room on the ice for his linemates with his physicality while having the ability to make those plays with his skill and vision. He is the kind of player who you hate to play against but love to have on your team.

Flint kicks off its 2024-25 season on the road on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in London against the defending OHL champion London Knights. The Firebirds then return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener the next night, Saturday, September 28, also at 7 p.m. against London.

The Firebirds will hit the ice for their first 2024 preseason game on Saturday, September 7 on the road in Sarnia against the Sting. They will return home for their lone home game of the 2024 on Sunday, September 8 against the Windsor Spitfires, at Flint Iceland Arenas.

