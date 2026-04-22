U.S. Open Cupsets, Prinx Tires USL Cup on the Horizon: USL All Access

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr look back at how Louisville City FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and One Knoxville SC each advanced past opponents from Major League Soccer in the Round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and make their picks for the games to watch in the opening round of group stage games in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup that kicks off this Saturday.

Watts and Kerr also look at the challenges Sporting Club Jacksonville is enduring over a winless start to its inaugural season in the league, and the numbers that match the eye-test when it comes to the club's on-field competitiveness, and make their picks for three-a-side teams featuring the most and least prolific goal contributors in the USL Championship's history.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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