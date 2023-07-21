Tzu-Wei Lin's Contract Purchased by TSG Hawks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has been purchased by the TSG Hawks of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

"Tzu-Wei has been a solid contributor for us, both at the plate and in the field," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We congratulate him on this opportunity and wish him the best of luck as he continues his career in Taiwan."

Lin was recently selected first overall in the Chinese Professional Baseball League's mid-season player draft. He has played in 44 games for the Ducks this season, totaling a team-high four triples while also compiling a .270 batting average, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, 33 runs, 41 hits, six doubles, 26 walks, seven stolen bases and an .876 OPS. The 'Tzunami' reached base safely in 16 consecutive games from June 6-24, hitting .345 during the stretch. He also played 17 games with the Flock in 2022, hitting .306 with three homers, nine RBIs, 11 runs, 19 hits, five doubles, one triple, two stolen bases and a .976 OPS.

The 29-year-old becomes the fifth member of the 2023 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. He joins right-handed pitchers Brett Kennedy (Cincinnati Reds, May 13) and Stephen Woods Jr. (Fubon Guardians, July 5) as well as infielders Daniel Murphy (Los Angeles Angels, June 12) and Adeiny Hechavarria (Kansas City Royals, June 16). Lin hails from Kaohsiung City in Taiwan and has previously spent parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Boston Red Sox (2017-20) and Minnesota Twins (2021).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

