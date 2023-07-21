Nash and Co. Hand Ghost Hounds Friday Loss

FREDERICK, MD - The Dirty Birds offense used the longball to propel themselves to a series opening win against Spire City on Friday night by a 12-9 final.

After both pitchers faced the minimum through the first two innings, Diego Goris powered a solo home run over the left field wall to lead off the inning. After a Dwight Smith Jr RBI single, Telvin Nash blasted a two-run shot to left center field to cap off a four run third inning. That would not be the last of Nash on the night.

As has been the case all year, the Ghost Hounds would not let one big inning deter them. In the fourth inning, a Jose Marmolejos single and Kole Cottam home run powered a three-run inning to bring the Hounds back within one. It was Cottam's 22nd of the year, and ninth in the month of July.

But Telvin Nash continued to pour it on Spire City in the sixth, blasting the first pitch he saw to left field for his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that made it 6-3.

A Jimmy Paredes sixth inning homer and Osvaldo Abreu seventh inning single cut the deficit to just one again, with Abreu's single chasing starter Joe Testa from the game.

But once again, Telvin Nash made his presence felt, going the other way for his third home run of the game, becoming the first player to hit three in a game against Spire City. The blast put Charleston back in front 7-5.

A five-run top of the ninth inning against Jeff Singer provided crucial insurance. Sacrifice flies from Telvin Nash and Bobby Bradley, along with singles from Jalen Miller and Diego Goris made it a 12-5 game.

The insurance proved incredibly vital, as the Ghost Hounds attempted to rally in the ninth. Osvaldo Abreu and Luke Becker both went deep, and Kole Cottam drove in another, but the comeback ultimately fell short.

