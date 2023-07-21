Ducks Make Offensive Statement in Victory Over Rockers

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 8-2 on Friday evening in the opening game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the fourth inning versus Rockers starting pitcher Ryan Weiss thanks to a two-run home run to right center field off the bat of Brian Goodwin. Long Island made it 4-0 in their favor in the fifth as Alex Dickerson drove home Joe DeCarlo and Boog Powell with a two-run double after DeCarlo and Powell both singled earlier in the frame.

The Flock broke the contest open in the sixth as they scored three more times for a 7-0 advantage with two of the three runs coming home by way of RBI base knocks from Jonathan Guzman and Powell that enabled Carlos Castro and DeCarlo to cross the plate, and the visitors put the finishing touches on their eight-run performance thanks to a run-scoring groundout by Powell that drove home Guzman after he reached by way of an opposite-field ground rule double to right with one man down.

The run support was more than enough for Long Island starting pitcher and winner Kyle Lobstein (2-2), who fired eight scoreless innings on just four hits allowed while striking out nine and not walking a batter. Weiss (5-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits (one home run) in five and one-third innings pitched, striking out a pair while not issuing a walk.

Dickerson led the way offensively for the Flock with three more hits along with two RBIs and a run scored.

Long Island and High Point continue their three-game set trip on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Joe Iorio (3-5, 6.97) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers left-hander Justin Nicolino (2-0, 4.50).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 25, to open a three-game series against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

