Tyson Guerrero Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Tyson Guerrero

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the Player Development Leagues and Naturals left-hander Tyson Guerrero, 25, was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance for the week of July 29th through August 4th following two stellar starts at Wichita against the Wind Surge.

Guerrero went 1-0 with a no decision in those two starts and did not surrender a run on only three hits in 13.0 innings pitched. Guerrero walked just three and tallied eleven strikeouts including seven in 6.0 shutout innings in the series finale on Sunday, August 4th. On the season, the Naturals' left-hander is 3-5 with a 4.30 ERA. He has made 19 appearances including 17 starts and has amassed 94 strikeouts, which leads the team, in his 83.2 innings of work.

The award is Tyson Guerrero's first this season after winning league honors once last year with High-A Quad Cities (April 23, 2023). He becomes the third Naturals' player to earn a Pitcher or Player of the Week Award from Minor League Baseball this season, joining RHP Chandler Champlain (May 13-19) and INF/OF Josh Lester (May 27-June 3). Guerrero's honor marks the 39th time in franchise history that a Naturals' pitcher has won the league's weekly award.

Dalton Rushing of the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) was the Player of the Week, after hitting .391 (9-for-23) and leading the Texas League with four homers and nine RBI.

