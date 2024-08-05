Rushing Named Texas League Player of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Catcher Dalton Rushing has been named the Texas League's Player of the Week following his big series against the Springfield Cardinals. He joins Austin Beck as the only other Tulsa player to receive a weekly award this season.

Rushing finished the week with a .391 batting average, going 9-23 at the plate. Five of his nine hits went for extra bases, including a Texas League leading four home runs. He also led the league in runs driven in with nine in the six games.

Three of Rushing's four home runs came in big moments for the Drillers. In Thursday's game, Rushing hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and in Sunday's finale, he helped the Drillers to another victory with his first two-homer game of the season and the third of his career.

Northwest Arkansas's Tyson Guerrero was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week.

Also honored for his performance last week was 20-year-old Jackson Ferris. Ferris joined the Drillers roster on August 2, and in his final game with the Great Lakes Loons, he pitched eight no-hit innings before departing the game. The lefthander is expected to make his Drillers debut this week.

The Drillers will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas to begin a six-game road trip against the Travelers on Tuesday, August 6 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Following that series, the Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, August 13, for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds.

