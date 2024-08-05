Two Week Stand Continues with Fireworks, Orbit Bobble & CC Landmark Jersey Giveaway

August 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks are back in action Tuesday through Sunday as the Wichita Wind Surge visit the Sparking City for a six-game series.

Make ready for Blue Collar Night at the Ballpark by the Bay on August 8! In addition to Three Dollar Thursday, with discounts on draft beer & frozen margaritas, blue collar workers get $3 off tickets. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details.

Thursday is also National Whataburger Day, and as a proper salute, the Hooks will take the field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Whataburger table tents, prizes, and more in store.

Bud Light Friday Fireworks follow, along with an Orbit Fishing Bobblehead giveaway from 1st Community Bank. And don't miss Orbit himself! Via a short shuttle flight from Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros mascot will make a special guest appearance at Whataburger Field on Friday night.

The heavy-hitter is Saturday, August 10 as CITGO presents Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 4.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond highlights the Sunday 5:05 finale. The Hooks don specialty jerseys during the game, which will be autographed and auctioned, with proceeds benefitting Slayin' Gray, a non-profit organization devoted to brain cancer awareness, research funding, and patient and family support. Details at cchooks.com/auction.

Along with Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day, Sunday is Princess Night as princess crowns are being handed out courtesy of Downing-Gilliam Law.

Communities In Schools of the Coastal Bend is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40" A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more! WellMed Baseball Bingo Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO" Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 8 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) For National Whataburger Day, your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits Whataburger table tent giveaway, prizes, and more! Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos Blue Collar Night: blue collar workers get $3 off tickets. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, August 9 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) First 2,000 fans receive an Orbit Fishing Bobblehead from 1st Community Bank Orbit Appearance Bud Light Friday Fireworks Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, August 10 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) First 2,000 fans receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 4 from CITGO Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 11 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm) Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Princess Night with princess crowns handed out courtesy of Downing-Gilliam Law H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo.

