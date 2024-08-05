Hooks vs Wind Surge this week

August 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, August 6th - Sunday, August 11th.

Blue Collar Night is Thursday, August 8th, with blue collar workers getting $3 off tickets. Thursday is also National Whataburger Day and the Hooks will be taking the field as the iconic Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

An appearance by the Houston Astros very own Orbit highlights Friday's game, with an Orbit Fishing Bobblehead giveaway (2,000) presented by 1st Community Bank.

Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No.4 presented by CITGO will be given away to the first 2,000 fans on Saturday, August 10th.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond takes over during Sunday's 5:05 finale as the Hooks will wear speciality jerseys. These game-worn and autographed jerseys will be up for auction at cchooks.com/auction with proceeds benefitting Slayin' Gray, a non-profit organization devoted to brain cancer awareness, research funding, and patient and family support.

Sunday is also Princess Night with crowns being handed out to little princesses courtesy of Downing-Gilliam Law.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

