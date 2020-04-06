Tyler Sheehy Named ECHL Rookie of the Year

Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy, has been named the 2019-2020 ECHL Rookie of the Year.

Tyler Sheehy led all rookies in scoring this season with 70 points in 47 games. He was second in the ECHL in rookie goals scored with 26, and his 44 helpers led all rookies. His 15 power play assists were tied for the league lead by a rookie.

"It's a great honor to be named ECHL Rookie of the Year," said Tyler Sheehy. "Throughout the year, I was fortunate to be a part of a great team. I would like to thank the entire Allen Americans organization for an unforgettable first year. Thanks to Head Coach Steve Martinson and my teammates for helping me to be successful at a new level of play."

Prior to his time with the Allen Americans, Tyler played four seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he had 41 points in 38 games in his senior year.

Tyler Sheehy becomes the second Allen Americans player to be named the Rookie of the Year, joining Alex Lavoie, who won the award in the 2013-2014 season.

"He didn't play like a rookie," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Tyler Sheehy is a high skilled, all-around player. He's self-motivated, which is what you want from your leaders. He had a great season for us and helped us win a lot of games."

In addition to his Rookie of the Year Award, Tyler Sheehy has also been named to the All-ECHL Rookie Team, and All-ECHL First Team.

