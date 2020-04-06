Worcester's Doherty Receives 2019-20 ECHL Community Service Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - Worcester's Connor Doherty has been selected as the recipient of the 2019-20 ECHL Community Service Award.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2019-20 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

For the third consecutive year, Doherty was instrumental in participating and taking the lead in the Worcester Railers' award-winning community programs, which included the team's flagship learn to skate program, Skate to Success. He was consistently volunteering his time and encouraging his teammates to lead by example in the Worcester community earning the nickname, #CommunityConnor. Doherty participated in over 25 events including the Skate to Success learn to skate program, non-profit event appearances, Railers Booster Club events, a hospital visit and much more.

Skate to Success takes place every Tuesday and runs from September to the end of March. Doherty took the lead this year, appearing in more Skate to Success programs than any other Railers' player. During each appearance, Doherty greets each student with a high five, introduces the program, participates in a brief Q&A, assists students with skates and helmets, and guides first-timers out on the ice. Before boarding the bus, students get to take a group photo with their special guest, are helped off the ice and out of their equipment, enjoy a pizza party lunch, and lastly, get one last high five and an autograph from their newest favorite hockey player.

For the second consecutive year, Doherty volunteered at the Friendly House of Worcester's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Doherty helped pass out turkeys, canned food, fruits, veggies, cider and other Thanksgiving feast essentials to families in need in the Greater Worcester area.

With help from the Worcester Railers HC Foundation, Doherty went shopping for toys to donate to families in need. Additional donations from the Railers Booster Club brought Doherty's haul to over $2,500 in value. Railers' fans also contributed over 1,100 teddy bears from the Railers Teddy Bear Toss game. Armed with toys and teddy bears, the Railers paid a visit to the Friendly House of Worcester and made lots of kids very happy this past holiday season.

Doherty returned for his second year at the Adopt-a-Student Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Catholic School Diocese in Worcester. Aside from hitting the green, Doherty helped raise money with a Railers prize pack donation. He met with members of the executive board, a conversation that contributed to bringing 1,000 individuals to a Railers' game as the non-profit of the night during the season. Lastly, Doherty was invited to serve as an ambassador for men's health at the 15-40 Charity Golf Tournament.

The other nominees for the 2019-20 ECHL Community Service Award were: Spencer Asuchak (Allen), Derek Nesbitt (Atlanta), Erik Bradford (Brampton), Nate Mitton (Cincinnati), Hunter Garlent (Florida), Anthony Petruzzelli (Fort Wayne), Mason Baptista (Greenville), Mitch Moroz (Idaho), Tim Shoup (Indy), Jacob Cederholm (Jacksonville), Boston Leier (Kalamazoo), Terrence Wallin (Maine), Todd Skirving (Newfoundland), Alexander Kuqali (Orlando), Tyler Coulter (Rapid City), Aaron Titcomb (Reading/Wheeling), Tim Harrison (South Carolina), Michael Moffat (Toledo), Jeremy Beaudry (Wheeling/Reading) and Brendan Smith (Wichita).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones

