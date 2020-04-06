Allen's Sheehy Named 2019-20 ECHL Rookie of the Year
April 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Tyler Sheehy of the Allen Americans has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Justin Brazeau of Newfoundland finished second, followed by Toledo's Billy Christopoulos, Logan Thompson of South Carolina and Cincinnati's Justin Baudry.
The ECHL will announce the winner of the Coach of the Year and recipient of the John Brophy Award on Tuesday.
Sheehy, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL First Team last week, led ECHL rookies, and was third overall in the league with 70 points in 47 games. He was tied for the overall league lead with 44 assists and was tied for second among rookies with 26 goals.
Prior to turning pro, Sheehy tallied 149 points (56g-93a) in 149 career games at the University of Minnesota and had 104 points (39g-65a) in 118 career games in the United States Hockey League with Waterloo, Youngstown and the U.S. National Under-18 Team.
ECHL Rookie of the Year Winners
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
