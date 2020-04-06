Mavericks Announce Online Team Store Sale to Benefit Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City

April 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the launch of an online team store sale to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City Monday. The sale offers 15 percent off of the entire Mavericks online team store (store.kcmavericks.com) from Monday, April 6 to Friday, April 10, with 10 percent of all sale proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City, giving the club resources to continue to serve underprivileged youth in the metro area.

"During this uncertain time brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City remains steadfast in our commitment to ensure our community's most vulnerable young people have access to meals and other basic necessities, and also maintain engagement with stable and healthy connections and activities," said Dr. Dred Scott, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, "We are making this happen through the preparation and dissemination of meals daily, both through pick-up and delivery.

"Additionally, we are facilitating daily well-check phone calls to our members to ensure they are in a safe, secure environment during this trying time" Dr. Scott continued, "We are also disseminating activity kits to keep them engaged with positive, fun learning opportunities. This is a challenging time for everyone. The Clubs are here, as always, to serve as a beacon of hope and stability for the youth who need us most."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.