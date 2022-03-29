Tyler Sandoval Ready for Rockies

Tyler Sandoval enters his second season with the Grand Junction Rockies and is ready to get to work with the new season just months away.

The Delta, Colorado native, has stayed close to home for most of his baseball career; he played college baseball at Colorado Mesa University and is now with the GJ Rockies.

Sandoval has found that the most significant difference between college and professional baseball is developing a routine and ensuring that he is doing what is best for his routine as an athlete.

Sandoval and GJ Rockies pitcher Trevin Reynolds played together at CMU and are now teammates at the next level. He is one of the few guys who are lucky enough to continue his baseball journey with a former teammate. Having a familiar face along the way helps to ease any nerves if the other has any on any given day.

Last season, Sandoval filled the backup catcher role, appearing in 24 games. In 75 at-bats, he collected 20 hits, with eight of those for extra bases. He ended the season with a .267 batting average and recorded 10 RBIs.

He has worked hard throughout the offseason, making adjustments to his swing that will make him a stronger competitor at the plate.

Already a solid defensive catcher, Sandoval was also fortunate enough to catch some big league arms throughout the offseason and has seen improvements in his defensive game.

This season, Sandoval hopes to get a chance to work and earn the starting catcher spot and continue to build a strong foundation for himself as an athlete.

