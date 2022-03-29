Southern Idaho Food Truck Feastival Announced - Boise Hawks

March 29, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, 2021 Pioneer Baseball League Southern Division Champions, in conjunction with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association, have announced the Southern Idaho Food Truck Feastival will be held at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 21 from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

PRE-SALE TICKETING

Adults 21 and over (including one drink token): $10

Attendees 13 and over (no drink token): $5

Children 12 and under: complimentary

DAY OF EVENT TICKETING

Adults 21 and over (including one drink token): $12

Attendees 13 and over (no drink token): $7

Children 12 and under: complimentary

"We're excited to be partnering with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association with a NEW event at Memorial Stadium. As the Valley grows, the Hawks will grow with it - and that means more opportunities to help create special events at the ballpark." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

"The Southern Idaho Food Truck Association (SIFTA) is thrilled to bring the Treasure Valley's favorite food trucks together under one roof at Hawks' Memorial Stadium for our first-ever Food Truck Feastival. We are grateful for the partnership and support of the Boise Hawks and other valued sponsors and look forward to seeing Idaho's food truck fans out there." - Christine Hummer, SIFTA Vice President

Along with food trucks, attendees can expect beer and wine gardens, live music, inflatable rides for the kids, cornhole and other family friendly activities throughout the event. For more information on the event, or to purchase pre-sale tickets, click this link - https://bit.ly/3IbIaTJ - or visit the Boise Hawks website and social channels or the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association's Facebook page.

