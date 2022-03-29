Boise Hawks Announce Open Tryout

March 29, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of their 2022 Open Tryout Camp at Memorial Stadium. Local baseball talent will have the opportunity to attend the two-day tryout camp at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714) on April 29 and April 30. Players with no more than three years of professional experience are welcome to try out.

The two-day tryout camp will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 29 with player check-in, position player warm-up, batting practice, throwing and defensive drills and measuring 60' times. Saturday, April 30 will begin at 1:00 PM with pitchers beginning warm-up, throwing drills, bullpen sessions and throwing live batting practice. Position players will warm-up and take live batting practice.

All interested players must fill out the form at this link - https://forms.office.com/r/Sz2yN8k9LK and complete a participant waiver. Attending the tryout will not guarantee a spot on the team. In the instance of foul weather on April 29 or April 30, the Tryout Camp will not be rescheduled.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.