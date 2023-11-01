Tyler Piacentini to Have Jersey Retired

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the retirement of Tyler Piacentini's jersey during a special ceremony on Friday, November 3, 2023. This significant event will coincide with Tyler Piacentini's Bobblehead Night presented by Huntsville U, which will honor his exceptional career with the team.

Tyler Piacentini has been a dedicated member of the Huntsville Havoc, demonstrating unwavering commitment and outstanding leadership throughout his time with the team. As both a long-time player and captain, Piacentini's contributions have left an enduring impact on the franchise and the local community. He was a pivotal piece in the Havoc's back-to-back championships in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season.

"I can't think of a player more deserving than Ty to be honored," said Executive General Manager, Glenn Detullo "His work ethic was the heartbeat of our championship teams. He was not only the ultimate competitor, but an incredible teammate. Now that he's moving onto the bench, his character and leadership will continue to be a valuable asset to our organization as he mentors the next generation of Havoc players."

The ceremony will take place before the puck drop on Friday.

