Thunderbolts Return Home, Host Macon this Friday, Saturday

Evansville, In.: Following their first road trip of the season last Friday, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center ice this coming weekend to open their November schedule, hosting the Macon Mayhem this coming Friday for Free Kids Friday and Saturday for Game Show Night.

Week In Review:

In Evansville's road opener in Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts fell victim to a fast Peoria start, falling behind 2-0 early in the first period. The Thunderbolts responded well and stabilized play in the first period's remaining 15 minutes but could not chip away at the deficit. Penalties took precedent in the remaining two periods, preventing any further momentum as Peoria further built their lead to 4-1 before adding a pair of goals in the last two minutes to round out the 6-1 final score, with Grayson Valente scoring Evansville's lone goal in the second period.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, faceoff for both nights set for 7:00pm CT. Friday is Free Kids Friday presented by Old National Bank. All kids 12 and under get in for free with the purchase of an adult ticket (Offer good ONLY at the Ford Center ticket office). In addition, select sections will feature tickets for $18.34 as a nod to Old National Bank's founding year. Saturday is Game Show Night, which will be filled with features from many of America's top game shows. For tickets to this weekend's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center ticket office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, November 11th will be Military Appreciation Night, presented by National Vet Help, as the Thunderbolts take on the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT. The Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Tuesday, November 14th will be the Thunderbolts' Annual Education Day Game against the Peoria Rivermen, with opening faceoff set for 10:00am CT.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

* Record: 2-2-0, 4 Points, T-6th Place * Leading Goal Scorer: Four Players (2 Goals Each) * Leading Point Scorer: Jake Goldowski (6 Points) * Primary Goaltender: Jimmy Poreda (1-1-0, .925 Save %) * Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs MAC: 3-1

After opening their season with a pair of wins over the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Mayhem dropped back to a .500 record following two losses at home to Fayetteville this past weekend. Alex Laplante scored Macon's lone goal in their 3-1 loss on Friday. On Saturday, the Mayhem held a 3-1 lead in the third period off goals from Jarret Kup, Tommy Munichiello, and CJ Hayes, before the Marksmen stormed back to win 4-3.

Call-up Report

- None to report currently.

Transactions:

Wed. 11/1: F Frankie Trazzera signed to contract

Wed. 11/1: F Colton Kalezic placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Tue. 10/31: F Jared Christy signed to professional tryout (PTO)

